Previous
Next
Snapshot of Corfu Town by foxes37
Photo 3412

Snapshot of Corfu Town

Phew! It’s not half hot here! Just been for a stroll through Corfu town. There are lots of cafés and some interesting and alluring little shops. Still very strict in many places about wearing masks.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am trying to soak up the atmosphere of your lovely collage.
May 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise