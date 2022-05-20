Sign up
Photo 3412
Snapshot of Corfu Town
Phew! It’s not half hot here! Just been for a stroll through Corfu town. There are lots of cafés and some interesting and alluring little shops. Still very strict in many places about wearing masks.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3412
photos
17
followers
7
following
934% complete
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Tags
masks
,
corfu
Susan Wakely
ace
I am trying to soak up the atmosphere of your lovely collage.
May 20th, 2022
