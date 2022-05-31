Previous
Here and There by foxes37
Photo 3423

Here and There

Our grandson is here with his dad at the moment. Our popular old village horse, Maggie, died a few weeks ago so our grandson was delighted to see a young successor in Maggie’s field.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
