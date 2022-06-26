Previous
Obsessed by foxes37
Obsessed

I now have over 60 of these particular albums. Our grandson, centre photo, is flicking through a 2014 album. I always have the most recent album on display and one other chosen at random.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
