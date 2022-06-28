Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3451
La, La, La
I was in the same choir as these ladies for 40 years and had many happy times singing with them in a variety of well known local cathedrals and venues.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3452
photos
17
followers
7
following
945% complete
View this month »
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
29th June 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
choir
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close