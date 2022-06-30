Previous
Next
New Growth by foxes37
Photo 3453

New Growth

This was our Christmas tree. I’m surprised at the amount of new growth considering the lack of rain this year. We’ve had very very few wet days. Mind you, I have watered the garden regularly, but not the lawn which is pale yellow.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise