Herbaceous Border by foxes37
Herbaceous Border

The herbaceous border at Anglesey Abbey is always at its best in July. The crocosmia and delphiniums are particularly lovely.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
