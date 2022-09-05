Sign up
Photo 3520
Waiting
I thought airports were busy but waiting at St Pancras for the Eurostar is infinitely worse. It's a nightmare. The lack of seating is unbelievable. You can tell that I am living the moment!
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3520
photos
16
followers
7
following
964% complete
View this month »
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
6th September 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nightmare
,
eurostar
