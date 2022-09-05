Previous
Waiting by foxes37
Waiting

I thought airports were busy but waiting at St Pancras for the Eurostar is infinitely worse. It's a nightmare. The lack of seating is unbelievable. You can tell that I am living the moment!
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
