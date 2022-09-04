Previous
by foxes37
Yesterday I posted pics of our younger granddaughter; today it’s our younger grandson whom we’ve not seen this summer until now. He has been visiting his other grandparents in Australia.
4th September 2022

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
