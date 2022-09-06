Sign up
Photo 3521
One of Amsterdam's Canals
We're in Amsterdam at the moment. It's a favourite European city of ours. Absolutely fascinating.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
amsterdam
,
canals
Susan Wakely
ace
I like Ámsterdam. Enjoy your trip.
September 7th, 2022
