One of Amsterdam's Canals by foxes37
One of Amsterdam's Canals

We're in Amsterdam at the moment. It's a favourite European city of ours. Absolutely fascinating.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
I like Ámsterdam. Enjoy your trip.
September 7th, 2022  
