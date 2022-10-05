Sign up
Photo 3550
Self Indulgence
I love alstroemeria; they last for ages and bring such pleasure.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
alstroemeria
Susan Wakely
ace
I agree, they give such a lovely display.
October 5th, 2022
