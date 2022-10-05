Previous
Self Indulgence by foxes37
Photo 3550

Self Indulgence

I love alstroemeria; they last for ages and bring such pleasure.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
I agree, they give such a lovely display.
October 5th, 2022  
