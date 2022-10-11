Sign up
Photo 3556
Autumn in the Churchyard
When our bell bonkers grandson was ringing bells in Impington on Sunday I captured this tree in its autumn colours. Most of the trees were still green.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
9th October 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
grandson
