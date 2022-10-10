Previous
Next
Apple Day by foxes37
Photo 3555

Apple Day

Phil, who lives next door, invited friends and neighbours round to pick apples from his orchard. It was a sunny afternoon and lovely sociable experience. He even had an apple press to make juice.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise