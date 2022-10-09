Previous
Next
Norwich Cathedral and the Wensum by foxes37
Photo 3554

Norwich Cathedral and the Wensum

There are very few large cities in England that escaped the industrial revolution but the lovely medieval city of Norwich is one of them. The cathedral spire is the second tallest after Salisbury.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise