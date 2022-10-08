Sign up
Photo 3553
Flaming Autumn
Every September/October I watch this maple change colour from a dull green to this blazing orangey red. Yesterday it looked stunning.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
maple
Boxplayer
ace
Stunning just doesn't cover it.
October 8th, 2022
