Previous
Next
Cow Tower 1398 by foxes37
Photo 3552

Cow Tower 1398

We saw this interesting structure by the side of the river Wensum in Norwich yesterday. Apparently it was built in 1398 to store guns and artillery. The name derives from the surrounding meadow known as Cowholme.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful old thing.
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise