Cheerful Demonstration by foxes37
Photo 3562

Cheerful Demonstration

This is our younger granddaughter demonstrating how to use a whiteboard in the classroom at 7:20 this morning. She’s always so cheerful and full of beans.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
