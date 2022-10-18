Previous
Next
On the Cam by foxes37
Photo 3563

On the Cam

Still good punting weather here in Cambridge. This scene shows the Cam by Magdalene College.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise