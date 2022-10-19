Sign up
Photo 3564
The Tuesday Volunteer
Andrew works on keeping our windmill in shape. Every Tuesday, along with other volunteers, he maintains the windmill. It’s his obsession.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3564
photos
17
followers
7
following
976% complete
View this month »
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th October 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
volunteer
,
windmill
