Photo 3580
Nutcracker
Our 10 year old granddaughter is a member of the English Youth Ballet and has been performing in The Nutcracker at High Wycombe this week. Yesterday we were treated to a performance with musical backing.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
3580
