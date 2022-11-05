Previous
Cactus Day by foxes37
Cactus Day

This is our 5th Cactus Day celebration. Yes, it sounds mad but our granddaughter found a box with a cactus on it and we decided to make a cake decorated with a cactus. Our grandson has created one for the past 5 years.
5th November 2022

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
