Previous
Next
From Afar by foxes37
Photo 3586

From Afar

This is view of Anglesey Abbey taken from the woodland path. In June the grassy area is carpeted with wild flowers.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise