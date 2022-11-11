Previous
Uncle Ernest by foxes37
Uncle Ernest

This is a photo of my Uncle Ernest who was a captain in the First World War. He survived but never forgot how traumatic it was going over the top and the horror of being caked in mud in the trenches.
