Previous
Next
Screen Shot of a Birthday Boy by foxes37
Photo 3588

Screen Shot of a Birthday Boy

Our eldest grandchild was 15 on Thursday. This is just a screenshot but it’s a good record.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise