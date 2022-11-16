Previous
Lichen like Whitewash by foxes37
Lichen like Whitewash

We saw this in one of the woods at Anglesey Abbey this afternoon. Very strange. It’s the first time I have seen white lichen.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Great find. It does look like slodges of paint.
November 16th, 2022  
