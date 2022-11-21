Previous
13 Months in Flower by foxes37
Photo 3597

13 Months in Flower

I bought this cyclamen last October (2021) and it’s still in flower. Amazing!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
985% complete

