Shame about the Cars by foxes37
Photo 3604

Shame about the Cars

Reach is a very old village. The Romans settled here and built Reach Lode which served as a canal to transport clunch. The green in the picture is huge and it is here that the 800 year old Reach Fair is held every May.
28th November 2022

Lis Lapthorn

