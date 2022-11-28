Sign up
Photo 3604
Shame about the Cars
Reach is a very old village. The Romans settled here and built Reach Lode which served as a canal to transport clunch. The green in the picture is huge and it is here that the 800 year old Reach Fair is held every May.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
1
Tags
fair
,
reach
