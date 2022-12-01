Previous
Christmas Shopping by foxes37
Photo 3607

Christmas Shopping

Actually, I was just killing time to before going to my U3A course. I love wandering around John Lewis gasping at the ridiculous prices, such as £11 pounds for a small bag of wine gums.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
