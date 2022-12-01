Sign up
Photo 3607
Christmas Shopping
Actually, I was just killing time to before going to my U3A course. I love wandering around John Lewis gasping at the ridiculous prices, such as £11 pounds for a small bag of wine gums.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
1st December 2022 10:28am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
prices
,
u3a
