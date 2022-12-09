Sign up
Photo 3615
Brother and Sister-in -law
My brother and his wife are staying with our nephew and family in Bury St Edmunds. They popped over for lunch today. It was lovely to see them so near Christmas.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
christmas
,
lunch
