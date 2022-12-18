Previous
Surprise Visit by foxes37
Photo 3624

Surprise Visit

Our younger son and grandson made a surprise visit from Canterbury yesterday. They managed to pack in a walk and a visit to the village horse. The last photo shows our grandson preparing a fry up for breakfast.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
% complete

