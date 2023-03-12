Previous
If Only by foxes37
Photo 3708

If Only

If only Henry V111 had managed to rustle up a male heir and even a spare(!) then perhaps this priory at Thetford might still be in tact. Who knows?
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
JackieR ace
Lis I have such happy memories of this place, looks like it hasnl;t changed in years!!!
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The if only of life and history. Interesting place and great collage.
March 12th, 2023  
