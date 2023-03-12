Sign up
Photo 3708
If Only
If only Henry V111 had managed to rustle up a male heir and even a spare(!) then perhaps this priory at Thetford might still be in tact. Who knows?
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
priory
,
thetford
JackieR
ace
Lis I have such happy memories of this place, looks like it hasnl;t changed in years!!!
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The if only of life and history. Interesting place and great collage.
March 12th, 2023
