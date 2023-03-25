Previous
Both son and grandson are on separate school trips to Italy. By chance they bumped into each other at Pompeii 35 minutes ago. Very jealous. I love Pompeii.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely capture of them both.
March 25th, 2023  
