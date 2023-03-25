Sign up
Photo 3721
Pompeii 35 Minutes Ago
Both son and grandson are on separate school trips to Italy. By chance they bumped into each other at Pompeii 35 minutes ago. Very jealous. I love Pompeii.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
Tags
italy
,
son
,
grandson
,
pompeii.
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely capture of them both.
March 25th, 2023
