Previous
Next
The Other Side by foxes37
Photo 3732

The Other Side

Yesterday we took a walk on the adjacent side to Anglesey Abbey. The area is still owned by the NT but is not part of the Anglesey Abbey estate. Interesting to see it from a different angle.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise