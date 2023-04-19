Previous
Doom Painting Salisbury by foxes37
Photo 3746

Doom Painting Salisbury

This stunning painting is in St Thomas’s church Salisbury. It was painted in 1470 then whitewashed during the reformation. In the 1800’s the whitewash was removed and the painting was revealed. It’s fascinating. You could sit for hours unpicking it.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
