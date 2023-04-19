Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3746
Doom Painting Salisbury
This stunning painting is in St Thomas’s church Salisbury. It was painted in 1470 then whitewashed during the reformation. In the 1800’s the whitewash was removed and the painting was revealed. It’s fascinating. You could sit for hours unpicking it.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3746
photos
18
followers
7
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
19th April 2023 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
salisbury
,
doom
,
reformation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close