Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3807
Selfie in Sue and Chris’s Garden
I can’t resist putting on this photo taken by using Chris’s selfie stick. It’s a really lovely memento of our time with our dear friends. Just hope Sue isn’t planning to use it!!
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3807
photos
17
followers
7
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th June 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
selfie
xbm
ace
She means use the photo, not the selfie stick!! :-)
June 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close