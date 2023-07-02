Sign up
Previous
Photo 3820
Morning on the Spree
We took a boat ride on the Spree this morning. It was very relaxing with good views of Berlin Cathedral, the Reichstag, the Bode Museum, unusual architecture etc. A good way of seeing the city from a different angle.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
