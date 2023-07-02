Previous
Morning on the Spree by foxes37
Photo 3820

Morning on the Spree

We took a boat ride on the Spree this morning. It was very relaxing with good views of Berlin Cathedral, the Reichstag, the Bode Museum, unusual architecture etc. A good way of seeing the city from a different angle.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise