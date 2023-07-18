Previous
Threads through Creation by foxes37
Photo 3836

Threads through Creation

We went to see twelve enormous magnificent embroidered silk panels in Ely Cathedral this morning. They trace the story of the creation as described in Genesis. This is just one of the panels. Fantastic!
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
