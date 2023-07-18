Sign up
Photo 3836
Threads through Creation
We went to see twelve enormous magnificent embroidered silk panels in Ely Cathedral this morning. They trace the story of the creation as described in Genesis. This is just one of the panels. Fantastic!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
creation
,
silk
,
genesis
,
panels
