Previous
Photo 3837
Any Ideas?
I saw masses of these pretty daisy-like flowers in the gardens of Ely Cathedral yesterday but I’m not sure what they are. Osteospernum? Any ideas?
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
gardens
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty. My iPad plant finder is telling me that it might be Confused Michaelmas daisy!!
July 19th, 2023
