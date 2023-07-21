Previous
Afternoon with Friends by foxes37
Photo 3839

Afternoon with Friends

Steve was one of my colleagues in my early days of teaching. Good to catch up with him and his wife again.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Friends and a cuppa are a great combination.
July 21st, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
It's always good to catch up with old friends as you and I know only too well. Lis. Nice photos.
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise