Growing up fast by foxes37
Our granddaughter, Amandine, has been visiting for a few days before holidaying in France with her French grandparents. She seems to be growing up fast and maturing so quickly. Makes you realise how ephemeral childhood is.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
