Photo 3848
Growing up fast
Our granddaughter, Amandine, has been visiting for a few days before holidaying in France with her French grandparents. She seems to be growing up fast and maturing so quickly. Makes you realise how ephemeral childhood is.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
10
1
365
iPad
29th July 2023 4:36pm
Tags
france
,
grandparents
,
granddaughter
