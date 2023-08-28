Sign up
Photo 3877
Isleham Priory
I find this old priory quite fascinating. It was built in the 11th century. In the 16th century it became a barn. Another victim of the Reformation!
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
priory
,
isleham
