Tale of a Water Chestnut by foxes37
Photo 3895

Tale of a Water Chestnut

Today we crossed a lake carpeted with water chestnuts. The boatman picked some and our guide handed them round. They weren’t bad at all.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see.
September 15th, 2023  
