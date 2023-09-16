Sign up
Photo 3896
Tara Canyon Bridge
The bridge spans the Tara Canyon in Northern Montenegro. The canyon is the longest and deepest (82km) in Europe and the second longest in the world. The river Tara eventually joins up with the Danube and leads into the Black Sea.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bridge
,
canyon
,
montenegro
