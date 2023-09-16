Previous
Tara Canyon Bridge by foxes37
Tara Canyon Bridge

The bridge spans the Tara Canyon in Northern Montenegro. The canyon is the longest and deepest (82km) in Europe and the second longest in the world. The river Tara eventually joins up with the Danube and leads into the Black Sea.
