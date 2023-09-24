Sign up
Photo 3904
The Repair Cafe
Every now and then we have a repair cafe in the village. The idea is to encourage people not to throw objects out but to repair them. I took my zip to be mended but it wasn't to be!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
MRD-LX1
24th September 2023 2:52pm
village
repair
zip
Sue Cooper
What a great idea but a pity your zip couldn't be mended.
September 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
At least you tried
September 24th, 2023
