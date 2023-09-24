Previous
The Repair Cafe by foxes37
The Repair Cafe

Every now and then we have a repair cafe in the village. The idea is to encourage people not to throw objects out but to repair them. I took my zip to be mended but it wasn't to be!
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
What a great idea but a pity your zip couldn't be mended.
bkb in the city
At least you tried
