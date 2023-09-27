Previous
Lyn - Old Gal by foxes37
Lyn - Old Gal

As I handed Lyn her birthday present, I took a quick snap. We were colleagues for many years and although she is only a year older than me, I always refer to her as old gal! She takes my cheek with a pinch of salt.
Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
gloria jones
A lovely photo of your friend.
September 27th, 2023  
