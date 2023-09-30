Previous
Second Cousins by foxes37
Photo 3910

Second Cousins

24 year old Dan ( left) is with our 15 year old grandson outside the windmill. Not an exciting photo but 365 is my visual diary. Dan, our great nephew, came out for lunch today as he has just started working in Cambridge.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise