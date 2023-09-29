Previous
Chapel Bridge St Ives ( Cambridgeshire) by foxes37
Photo 3909

Chapel Bridge St Ives ( Cambridgeshire)

This lovely bridge spanning the Great Ouse was built in 1425. It is only one of four bridges with a chapel in the country.
