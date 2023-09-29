Sign up
Photo 3909
Chapel Bridge St Ives ( Cambridgeshire)
This lovely bridge spanning the Great Ouse was built in 1425. It is only one of four bridges with a chapel in the country.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bridge
