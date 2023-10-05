Previous
Let the Play Begin. by foxes37
Photo 3915

Let the Play Begin.

Whenever I see Temple Lawn ( Anglesey Abbey) I expect characters from a Greek play to appear.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s a great setting fora play.
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise