Photo 3955
View from the Bus
I’ve been aware of this bus shelter for years but never really noticed the mossy roof before, no doubt the result of all the recent rain. I snapped it from the bus, hence the reflection.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
reflection
,
bus
,
rain
,
shelter
