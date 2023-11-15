Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3956
16th Century Stained Glass
This is part of a group of small circular 16th century stained glass windows in King’s College Chapel Cambridge. I snapped it whilst sheltering from the rain yesterday.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3956
photos
17
followers
7
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th November 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
cambridge
,
stained
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close