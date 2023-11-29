Previous
Walk in our Village by foxes37
Walk in our Village

Strange weather: one day it’s as miserable as sin and the next like today ( Tuesday) it’s beautiful. These pics illustrate a few things we saw on our walk. The plaque says Jerusalem Gardens where the Jews were buried in the reign of Henry 11.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
